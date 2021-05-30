Upset in ExxonMobil board vote rocks the oil-and-gas industry

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund’s name that recalled a famous children’s book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world’s largest publicly traded company.

Just six months later, the fund delivered a massive blow that rippled throughout the oil-and-gas industry. Engine No. 1’s campaign forced Exxon to accept new board members who could bring about a reckoning over its business strategy and confront the risk of global climate change that many investors say Exxon has long been reluctant to address.

In a milestone win for the climate and a breakthrough for investor accountability, ExxonMobil shareholders last week elected at least two of the four board candidates nominated by activist investors, with the voting results of the remaining seats still too close to call.

“The business case for the clean energy transition has never been clearer. (This) vote sends the unmistakable signal that climate action is a financial imperative and leading investors know it,” said Environmental Defense Fund president Fred Krupp. “This is a watershed moment for the oil and gas industry and leading investors: It is no longer tenable for oil companies like ExxonMobil to resist calls to align their business strategies with a decarbonizing economy.”

The ExxonMobil board vote was only one of several earth-shattering events

The success by hedge fund Engine No. 1 in its showdown with Exxon shocked an energy industry struggling to address growing investor concerns about global warming.

It happened on the same day activists scored a big win against another oil major, Royal Dutch Shell – a Dutch court ordered the company to drastically deepen pledged cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

“The oil industry, long a political heavyweight in Washington, suffered a series of extraordinary blows on Wednesday after shareholders, customers and the courts turned on the industry out of concern over climate change,” said a report in Politico. “In the space of a few hours, Exxon Mobil Corp. was bested by an upstart shareholder seeking to shake up the company’s board. Chevron Corp. investors instructed the company to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to slash emissions by 45 percent. And while the oil industry was taking its hits, longtime ally Ford Motor Co. widened its distance from fossil fuels.”

“This moment is not just about ExxonMobil or even about energy companies. It is about major asset managers and other big investors stepping up, making their voices heard, and walking the walk — connecting the dots between their climate rhetoric and their actions,” said Krupp. “Credit goes to BlackRock, Legal and General, CalSTRS and others for aligning their proxy voting with their climate pledges.”

Eight of Exxon’s nominees including CEO Darren Woods were re-elected to its 12-member board of directors.

“Today, we heard shareholders communicate a desire for ExxonMobil to further these efforts,” Woods said in a statement. “We’re well positioned to do that.”

Under Woods, Exxon incurred a $22 billion loss last year as COVID-19 pandemic destroyed fuel demand worldwide. Exxon has lagged other oil majors in its response to climate change concerns, forecasting many more years of oil and gas demand growth and doubling down on spending to boost its output – in contrast to global rivals that have scaled back fossil fuel investments.

“It’s a huge deal. It shows not just that there is more seriousness apparent in the thinking among investors about climate change, it’s a rebuff of the whole attitude of the Exxon board,” said Ric Marshall, executive director of ESG Research at MSCI, a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

Investor support for climate action is a game changer in the battle to urgently reduce emissions, minimize financial risk and protect communities because climate action brings financial rewards.

“As we saw today, doing right by shareholders means assembling a qualified board that’s fit to help companies rise to the challenges and opportunities of the net zero transition.

Four rapid-fire events make this a watershed moment:

First, the International Energy Agency on May 18 issued an urgent call for no new oilfield development and rapid transition away from petroleum-powered transportation.

A day later, Ford unveiled its new all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck — the first zero-emission version of America’s most popular vehicle, and the first that won’t be needing ExxonMobil’s products.

Thursday brought two more: A Dutch court ruling that Royal Dutch Shell must slash greenhouse gas emissions much farther and faster than it had planned. And the resounding vote for change at ExxonMobil.

“Exxon Mobil worked very hard to lose this battle” over years of inattention to climate change, said Robert Eccles, professor of management practice at Said Business School at Oxford University. In December, Eccles said he thought the activists had a chance to win a board fight.

“When the history of how we turned back the worst impacts of climate change is finally written, these rapid-fire events will loom large,” said Krupp.

Connect with NJTODAY.NET

Join NJTODAY.NET's free Email List to receive occasional updates delivered right to your email address!