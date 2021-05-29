Pressure mounts for action to stop gun violence epidemic in America

After a workplace shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California left at least 7 dead and more wounded, progressive activists across the nation demanded that national leaders take swift action to address the gun violence crisis.

The shooting in California occurred after a grim weekend of mass shootings that left at least 11 people dead and another 69 injured from incidents at homes, parks, and bars.

Those tragedies took place across eight states: Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, and Minnesota, underscoring that gun violence is hurting people in every corner of the country.

“I know Americans can do anything, and I am hopeful that Americans will come together to end this epidemic of gun violence,” said New Jersey’s Lisa McCormick. “As we hear about another senseless mass shooting in California, we risk becoming inured to the daily shootings, whether they are mere gunshots like those in Paterson, incidents that result in injuries like the one in Newark on Wednesday, or killings like we saw all last week.”

McCormick said 100 people in New Jersey died of gun violence, 326 injuries have been reported and firearms were used in at least four suicides in the Garden State just since the beginning of this year. Already this year over 16,000 people have died from gun violence in our country.

“There is no more vivid illustration of our nation’s gun violence epidemic than the fact that at nine people were shot and killed at work in San Jose, California, while David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), was testifying in Washington about the need to enforce our nation’s gun laws,” said McCormick.

“Workers at the Valley Transportation Authority woke up this morning and went to work, just like any other day. Some of them will never return home because of gun violence,” said Giffords Law Center Executive Director Robyn Thomas. “Tragically, each day brings more heartbreak to families throughout America. This needs to end.”

“We should all be angry at how commonplace gun violence has become in this country,” said Thomas. “This is an urgent crisis that requires immediate action. It is time for our national leaders to find the courage to act so that gun violence no longer leads to devastation on such a horrifying scale.”

“By some measures this is at least the 230th mass shooting in our country this year and, while we will learn all of the facts in this case, it is not too soon to state unequivocally that we need action to prevent this bloodshed,” said Brady President Kris Brown. “Mass shootings, and workplace shootings in particular, continue to increase. Gun violence is a uniquely American epidemic, but one that is solvable.”

More than 90% of Americans want stronger gun laws, like expanding background checks to all gun sales, yet Republicans have only pandered to the gun lobby, refusing to listen to the will of the people and take up common-sense gun reform.

