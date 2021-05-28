Jamel Holley, Mayor Bollwage welcome Motor Vehicle agency back to Elizabeth

Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton, Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage, and Assemblyman Jamel Holley joined to announced the return of a Motor Vehicle Commission licensing center to Elizabeth.

A new Motor Vehicle Commission licensing center is expected to open Elizabeth this summer, after an absence of about 10 years when an agency located in the city closed as a result of budget cuts imposed by Republican Governor Chris Christie and then-Assemblyman Joe Cryan. who provided to deciding vote in the Legislature to implement a package of GOP spending cuts.

Assemblyman Jamel Holley, who is running against Cryan in the Democratic primary for state Senate, said the office will be located at 17 Caldwell Place, just off Broad Street and near the Superior Courthouse of Union County.

The location will provide licensing services, vehicle registrations, and other services but not road tests or inspections. Those services will remain accessible at nearby offices in Rahway or Newark.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said the new MVC facility in Elizabeth that will open later this summer will be about 7,000 square feet.

“This agency represents a creation of 45 new jobs and about 7,000 square feet should be able to do upwards of 1,000 transactions a week to serve the residents of Elizabeth, Union County and the 20th Legislative District,” said Fulton, who expressed the importance of providing improved service and greater convenience for MVC customers in Union County and nearby communities.

Fulton said an agency in Elizabeth facility closed in 2010. The Christie administration at the time said the Elizabeth office and others were closed to save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2011, Bollwage appeared at an Assembly State Government Committee hearing in Trenton, where he castigated Cryan for voting for Christie’s draconian spending plan and argued that the closure was pure politics on the part of then-MVC chief administrator Ray Martinez and the Republican administration. \

Bollwage did not specifically call out Cryan at the time, but Christie could not has passed a budget in his first year as governor without the Democratic lawmaker’s support because Cryan provided the 41st or deciding vote to enact Christie’s cuts.

“Chris Christie screwed the City of Elizabeth when he took the motor vehicle agency out of our city for a political vendetta,” said Bollwage. “It was a strictly partisan call, one that I believe the governor and Mr. Martinez will work with their political supporters and eventually find a new location in months or years to come — probably around 2013 for the re-election opportunity.”

After hearing the Elizabeth office was on the closure list, Bollwage sent a letter to then-Gov. Chris Christie requesting he reevaluate what he called a major setback for New Jersey’s fourth-largest city.

“Thousands of people use the Elizabeth DMV. It’s located on the bus routes. It’s located two blocks from a train station. People in this area rely on the DMV,” said Bollwage, calling it cruel that the state had no discussion with the local government before deciding to shutter the agency.

