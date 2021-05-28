Hirsh Singh’s tough guy campaign manager ambushed opponent’s wife

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh should both apologize and fire his campaign manager, who was recorded on video taunting and harassing Jack Ciattarelli’s wife, Melinda Castro Ciattarelli, while the two GOP contenders participated in a debate at the New Jersey 101.5 studios.

Hirsh Singh’s tough guy, Bluetooth wearing, campaign manager King Penna made a strategic blunder when he took on Jersey girl Melinda Castro Ciattarelli

Mrs. Ciattarelli was in a private room watching her husband debate Singh when Penna, accompanied by someone holding a camera, launched an attack on Mr. Ciattarelli and their children. Why the campaign manager thought he would come out on top if he recorded a staged confrontation with the wife of another candidate is beyond comprehension but at several points he looked at the camera to make sure the action was being picked up.

While Penna was goading her into a dispute, he clearly had the intention of getting the interplay on camera. He struck a nerve when he asked, “Why don’t you throw your kids out of the house?”

She told him that only one of her adult children are still living at home.

Penna then said that Ciattarelli’s children are still registered to vote at their Hillsborough home and sparks flew.

Mrs. Ciattarelli wasn’t taking any crap from Penna, and she told him: “You’re an arrogant asshole.”

Singh’s campaign manager was ripped by Governor Phil Murphy, Republicans and 101.5’s Jeff Deminski as well as many others for his behavior captured in a recording of the verbal altercation.

“She’s now on my shortlist for lieutenant governor,” said Ciattarelli, in an interview after he saw the video showing his wife Melinda verbally fighting with Singh’s campaign manager while the two candidates engaged in their own war of words.

The tone-deaf Republican posted an insulting description of the scene saying, “Jack Ciaterelli’s wife Melinda Castro goes psycho in the guest lounge at 101.5 Studios in beautiful Ewing New Jersey during the Gubernatorial debate. Hirsh Singh and Jack Ciaterelli were debating in one room and Jack’s wife Melinda Castro was attacking Singh’s Campaign Chair King Penna in the next.”

“King Penna went way over the line by attacking Jack Ciattarelli’s wife and children,” said Tom Mastrangelo, one of four GOP Assembly candidates in Morris County’s 26th District. “There is absolutely no place for that in politics.”

“The conduct of Hirsh Singh’s campaign manager, King Penna, is outrageous and shameful — Mr.

Singh should immediately fire him and apologize to Melinda Ciattarelli and the entire Ciattarelli

family. I was absolutely horrified when I watched this video and know that these types of

attacks on women are far too common in politics. This kind of behavior has no place in our

public discourse,” said Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, who is also running in LD-26.

New Jersey Federation of Republican Women Chair Angelique Scholl called on Singh to denounce Penna’s behavior, which she described as a “cowardly attack.”

“Spirited debates between candidates are a good thing,” said Scholl. “But I was horrified this morning when I watched that during the debate the Singh campaign barged into Mrs. Ciattarelli’s green room to launch a pre-planned and secretly recorded verbal assault on their opponent’s wife.”

“She had every right to go back at Mr. Penna and put him in his place,” said Scholl. “Some of our members I spoke to this morning said they would have needed to be restrained.”

