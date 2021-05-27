Top court upholds Lodzinski’s conviction

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Michelle Lodzinski in the death of her 5-year-old son nearly 30 years ago.

Lodzinski, who is currently serving a 30 year sentence without the possibility of parole for her son’s murder, was convicted of killing 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey.

The 3-3 decision means an appellate ruling rejecting Lodzinski’s appeal will stand.

“The judgment of the Appellate Division upholding defendant’s conviction is affirmed by an equally divided court,” the court wrote in a 100-page opinion. “Three members of the court found the evidence sufficient and three members found the evidence insufficient to sustain the murder conviction.”

Lodzinski had requested a retrial, and her lawyer argued the jury was “tainted” by outside information.

Her attorney also argued that her right to due process was violated because prosecutors waited 23 years to bring her to trial, and that sufficient evidence was never shown clearly proving Lodzinski killed her own son.

The court also ruled that Lodzinski was not entitled to a new trial because juror substitution occurred.

Lodzinski will be approximately 80 years old when she is released from prison.

Lodzinski, 51, is originally from South Amboy. That’s where she and her son were living when she first reported him missing from a carnival in Sayreville over Memorial Day weekend in 1991.

Police and neighbors helped look for the boy for months after he disappeared, conducting searches of the woods near Sayreville and posting flyers all over with Timothy’s photo on them.

A year later, in 1992, the 5-year-old boy’s partial remains were found by a bird watcher in a marshy area off Olympic Drive in Raritan Center.

Lodzinski was living in Florida with her subsequent children when she was charged for murder, based on evidence that supposedly surfaced decades after the child’s death.

