Before she won the hearts of progressives, Stacey Abrams wrote 3 romance novels

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams has won the hearts of progressives for her voting rights campaigns, and now she’s set to see three of her earliest romance novels return to bookshelves.

Before she helped Democrats flip Georgia this January, was considered a vice presidential pick in the 2020 election and a gubernatorial candidate in 2018, Abrams wrote several novels under the name Selena Montgomery.

Publisher Berkley will in 2022 release her romantic suspense trilogy “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and Power of Persuasion,” which she wrote some 20 years ago when in her final year at Yale Law School.

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” said Abrams. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting.”

She added that, “as Selena and as Stacey,” she was excited about the reissue and “proud to be a part of the romance writing community.”

The Democratic organizer who is credited with helping Democrats flip two Senate seats in Georgia, also released a book in June 2020, based on her gubernatorial run and fight to secure voting rights in a part of the old Confederacy and ,

“You can definitely see Stacey Abrams, the political leader, in these books, in terms of how everyone is very eager and willing to serve their country in whatever capacity they can, but not without personal sacrifice,” said Cindy Hwang, Abrams’ editor at Berkley and the imprint’s editorial director.

As Abrams’ political star has risen, interest in her romance novels has grown.

Between her final year of law school and her earliest years as a state representative in Georgia, Abrams wrote eight romance novels, all under the Selena Montgomery pen name. According to an archived version of her personal website, the eight books have sold more than 100,000 copies in total.

Though her latter five novels have been regularly reissued, her first three are harder to come by. Originally published by Arabesque, an imprint that focused on Black romance writers, used copies now regularly sell for $100 or more. Abrams did not control the rights until recently and sold them to Berkley at a private auction, according to the publisher.

Berkley will republish them in hardcover, a rarity for romance novels. The new versions will feature both Abrams’ real name and her nom de plume.

“As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans,” Abrams said in the release.

Abrams has also written two nonfiction books, Minority Leader and Our Time Is Now. Her first novel to be published under her real name, a political thriller set at the U.S. Supreme Court called While Justice Sleeps, is set to be released next week.

Connect with NJTODAY.NET

Join NJTODAY.NET's free Email List to receive occasional updates delivered right to your email address!