Visit Cryan’s country cabin

The rich and famous people have real state assets worth billion of dollars in beautiful locations around the world, and local celebrities are no exception but some folks take exception to people growing wealthy off the hard work of taxpayers who actually work for a living and often find owning a home unaffordable.

That is a feeling expressed by many of our readers who learned that shortly after he took office in 2018, New Jersey state Senator Joseph P. Cryan used part of his combined $257,500 taxpayer-funded salaries to purchase a home in Pennsylvania. The majestic lakefront property is worth seeing for yourself.

Joe Cryan’s house is located at 122 South Lake Drive, Lake Harmony PA 18624

From Union, it is an easy trip if you get on Garden State Parkway from Morris Avenue and head north for about 4 minutes (1.4 mi). Then follow I-280 West and I-80 West to PA-115 South in Blakeslee. This 91-mile leg of the trip will take about 1 hour 30 minutes. Take exit 284 from I-80 West then continue on PA-115 South until you get to PA-903 South, which you will use to get to South Lake Dr in Albrightsville. In about nine minutes (5.8 mi), you will arrive at 122 South Lake Drive.

