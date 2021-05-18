Union County charged with prisoner abuse in a new federal lawsuit

A Berkeley Heights man has charged Union County with serious civil rights abuses according to a lawsuit filed by attorney Corey Stark, who said his client was beaten after he became insistent when he was denied medication for a rare disease while being held on unfounded charges.

Michael David Ivancich is suing the county with claims that corrections officers denied him medication for a severely painful condition and they mercilessly beat him while he was detained in the Union County Jail.

Union County Jail Director Ronald L. Charles

The lawsuit also names Ronald L. Charles, director of the Union County Correction Department, who is responsible for the 295 officers and supervisors, plus 34 civilian employees employed maintaining the population of about 700 inmates.

Ivancich said he suffers from Erythromelalgia, a rare syndrome in which small arteries (arterioles) of the skin dilate periodically, causing a burning pain, making the skin feel hot, and making the feet and, less often, the hands turn red.

Ivancich was incarcerated at the county jail in Elizabeth on a summons from a drug court judge, but he contends that he was jailed despite a lack of viable evidence that he committed any infraction.

Although the county has a legal department, Commissioner Alexander Mirabella awarded a $25,000 contract to defend the case to the Cranford law firm Renaud DeAppolonio, where partner Robert Renaud has made about $130,000 in political contributions to local campaigns since Mirabella first ran for office.

Ivancich claimed he was denied medication for 14 full days, while he suffered severe pain and even lost consciousness, according to the complaint filed in March.

After repeated denials, the lawsuit says he “demanded that he be provided medication because he could no longer tolerate the pain and was fearing for his life.”

Jail employees ignored his demand and then “beat him without mercy, an assault that was recorded and which caused numerous contusions and at least one broken bone.” Ivancich sustained permanent injury from the beating, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit says that his treatment represents a deliberate indifference to Ivancich’s health, safety, welfare and medical needs in violation of the rights guaranteed him by the eighth and 14th constitutional amendments.

