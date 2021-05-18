Cryan’s crucial vote passed Republican plan that spoke against, tried to duck blame

Nobody in the Legislature was more outspoken and critical of Republican Governor Christie’s first budget that Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Cryan, who provided the deciding vote to enact the GOP spending plan and cut $820 million in aid to schools and poor people.

Cryan’s crucial 41st vote was needed to give Christie an important victory early in his first term, and it set the stage for a series of Republican policy achievements for the former Bush-appointed federal prosecutor who promised to reduce government spending.

Democratic publicist Tom Hester issued a March 11, 2011 news release in which Cryan acknowledged that the budget he helped Republicans enact the year before increased property taxes in New Jersey by 4.1 percent.

Cryan cast the deciding vote on June 29, 2010 to enact Christie’s 283-page budget, which incorporated about $600,000 in revenue lost from the ‘millionaire’s tax’ that Cryan allowed to expire at the end of 2009.

Cryan said he was not surprised that the budget he supported cut state aid and eliminated 2010 property tax rebates “gave New Jerseyans their highest property tax increases since 2007.”

Critics at the time said the Union Township political boss was hypocritical because the Union County politician tried to blame Christie for all the consequences of cuts in the spending plan that could not have been approved without Cryan’s support.

