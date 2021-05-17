New Jersey wildfire is out of control

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is fighting a 70-acre wildfire that has been burning since 4 p.m. Sunday in Bass River State Forest in Ocean County.

An uncontrolled wildfire is raging in Bass River State Forest, located east of the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The fire has already consumed about 900 acres as it continued to burn Monday, although no injuries have been reported.

Rob Gill, with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said the fire is zero percent contained.

Dozens of firefighters were battling the blaze, and crews were setting smaller, controlled fires in some areas to help stop the blaze from spreading.

Some area roadways have been closed due to heavy smoke and other related issues. The fire has not damaged any structures, though roughly 100 homes could be at risk, authorities said.

Voluntary evacuations were occurring in Little Egg, where a shelter had been set up in a township school.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain an approximate 70-acre wildfire in an area west of Otis Bog Road and south of Stage Road in Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County and in Burlington County. The fire was spotted at about 4 p.m. Sunday from the Bass River Fire Tower and is inside a large, forested area that has limited accessibility.

Firefighters will conduct burnout operations setting smaller controlled fires near structures on Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along US Route 9. Approximately 100 structures are at risk and the Pinelands Middle School is a designated shelter. Evacuation is voluntary. Additional firefighters are at the scene to protect property.

Route 9 is closed due to smoke that will be prevalent throughout the area. Fire monitoring and control operations will continue throughout the night.

