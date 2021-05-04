Seeking blood drive volunteers

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS) provides blood for local patients and the organization is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area.

No medical background necessary.

Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service and be able to perform tasks as needed.

Volunteers must have transportation.

All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors.

For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906, Monday to Thursday 9am to 4pm.

To apply on line as a blood drive volunteer, please go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application

