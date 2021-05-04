Mexico City subway bridge collapsed, train derailed at the station

The collapse of a bridge on the Mexico City Metro subway on Monday night caused an accident that left at least 23 dead 20 dead, including several children and 70 injured, in the country’s capital.

The city’s subway system was the site of another crash in March 2020, when two trains collided with each other, killing one man and injuring 41 people.

First responders work at the site of the train accident in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2021. Luis Cortes / REUTERS

An elevated train derailed in Mexico City after a concrete overpass it was crossing collapsed Monday night. At least 20 people were killed and 49 people were injured and transferred to several nearby hospitals, according to government officials.

Phots posted online show two train cars dangling precariously from the elevated track. The yellow and orange cars crashed into one another as the overpass collapsed, leaving them suspended at a V-shaped angle.

The La Jornada newspaper reported the crash occurred at roughly 10:25 p.m.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexico City mayor, continued to update the public throughout the night and early morning following the crash. The total tally of those dead continued to rise overnight.

The derailment occurred on Line 12 of the subway system at Olivos Station, according to Mexico’s civil protection agency. Shortly after the crash, Mexico City’s metro service warned the public to stay away from the area.

Emergency workers carry an injured person on a stretcher at the scene of the accident. Mexico City on May 4, 2021 (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

