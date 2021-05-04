Marijuana is illegal in New Jersey

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, but a growing number of states have legalized the drug for medical or recreational purposes in recent years.

The changing legal landscape has coincided with a dramatic increase in public support for legalization, which is favored by a majority of Americans, as evidenced by the two-to-one margin of New Jersey voters who cast ballots to legalize marijuana in the Garden State.

However, when Gov. Phil Murphy enacted a new law, ostensibly to implement the will of the people, he signed a measure that provides up to 20 years in prison for anyone possessing more than 25 pounds of marijuana, or 50 marijuana plants or 5 pounds of hashish.

Lisa McCormick says Murphy is a Wall Street millionaire who is out of touch because, “he lives in a different universe than ordinary people who work for a living and struggle to pay bills, like rising property taxes.”

McCormick filed petitions to challenge Murphy, who modified the rules for putting candidates on the ballot and then got a judge to not only deny his opponents of a fair chance but also to deprive voters of the choice that alternative names would have represented. McCormick responde by asking people to write in her name in the June 8 Democratic primary election.

McCormick does not smoke marijuana, but some observers say she has no chance to defeat Murphy as a write in candidate. She says she believes in democracy, and that Americans have done many things once thought impossible.

“Americans divorced the colonies from the King of England, Americans harnessed atomic power, and we put a man on the moon and safely returned him to Earth,” said McCormick. “I am not afraid to lose, but I would worry if people did not even try to make a difference when so much needs to be fixed.”

She believes Murphy betrayed New Jersey voters, first by purchasing his nomination from power brokers in the 2017 primary election and then by ignoring the top issues he talked about in his campaign while advancing the same corporate welfare policies as his predecessors.

“Making it a first-degree crime — punishable by up to 20 years in prison — is not what most voters had in mind when they voted to legalize marijuana. Governor Murphy betrayed New Jersey voters,” said McCormick. “He said he would stomp out corporate welfare but he enacted a $3 billion subsidy to keep nuclear plants profitable and just three weeks after it was first introduced and fast-tracked through the state Legislature, he signed the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020, a $15 billion corporate welfare package.”

Murphy did that after he called for an overhaul of the state Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) following an investigation that revealed billions of dollars worth of corporate welfare incentives were improperly awarded by the agency.

After a bitter outcry involving tax incentives given out by the NJEDA, Murphy said the state “squandered” nearly $11 billion in tax breaks for corporations, many of which weren’t able to prove they created and retained the types of jobs that they promised.

Good government advocates condemned the corporate welfare package.

“There is some transparency and reform in the bill, but they ironically pushed it through without time for proper oversight or public scrutiny,” said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel. “This is a New Year’s gift to big corporations and the wealthy. Meanwhile, it is peanuts for small businesses and coal in our stockings for the rest of us.”

“The New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 is what you get when politicians look in the face of small business, taxpayers, and residents that have been ravaged by a pandemic and laugh,” said Jason Krychiw, an unemployed scientist living in Union Township who has been an outspoken progressive Democrat. “Anyone who voted for this chose corporations over people. Period.”

“With a stroke of a pen, New Jersey has chosen to repeat the mistakes of the past by giving away billions of dollars in corporate tax breaks,” said Brandon McKoy, president of New Jersey Policy Perspective (NJPP). “This is a bloated economic development strategy that has failed to work, not only in New Jersey but in every other state that participates in this costly race to the bottom.”

McKoy said that Murphy’s corporate tax breaks are on such a vast scale that they are likely to cheat taxpayers for decades to come.

“These super-charged programs will leave the state with far fewer resources for a robust recovery,” said McKoy. “It will also crowd out revenue in future budgets to invest in proven building blocks of a state economy, like education, health care, child care support, mass transit, and job training.”

Despite its name, McKoy charged there is “little to nothing” in Murphy’s law targeting small businesses or the state’s economic recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While a number of laudable reforms and innovative incentives are included in the Economic Recovery Act, its size and scope actually surpass that of the expired programs,” he said. “Simply put, size matters.”

“Instead, the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act mirrors some of the most egregious elements of the previous generation of economic incentives: overly generous tax subsidies for corporations that typically sell them for cash, a program design that favors businesses with the resources to navigate the application process, a deliberate disconnect between the NJEDA and the annual state budget, and a refusal to entertain the idea of a ceasefire agreement with neighboring states,” McKoy said. “New Jersey deserves better.”

