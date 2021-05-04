Biden aims to reunite unjustly separated immigrant families

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Migrant families that were separated under ‘cruel’ Trump policies can expect some relief soon.

The Biden administration will?begin?to reunite?families?who were?unjustly?separated at the United States-Mexico border under the prior administration, according to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas and the Family Reunification Task Force.

Biden campaigned on promises to reunite families separated by a policy he called “criminal.”

Four migrant parents who were separated from their children at the U.S. border by the Trump administration and sent home alone will be allowed to return to the United States this week, said Mayorkas.

“The Family Reunification Task Force has been working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration’s cruel separation of children from their parents,” said Mayorkas, who chairs the task force. “Today is just the beginning. We are reuniting the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognize the importance of providing these families with the stability and resources they need to heal.”

In February, President Biden signed an Executive Order establishing the Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families (Task Force) to identify parents and children separated by the prior administration. The order directed the Task Force to?implement comprehensive strategies that will bring families back together?and ensure the families are provided?support.

More than 1,000 families remain separated, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The parents were deported alone, mostly to Central America, in 2017 or 2018. Their children have since grown up with relatives or other guardians across the United States.

Some children were so young when they were taken from their parents that they barely remember them. Others have forgotten the Indigenous dialects in which they once spoke to their parents.

The Family Reunification Task Force is a group of government officials selected by Biden to address the human tragedy that occurred when American immigration laws were used to intentionally separate children from their parents or or other family members, including through the use of the Zero-Tolerance Policy.

It has been working to establish a complete database of separated families, correct inaccuracies in the files they were provided, and build the processes to find every family and give them the opportunity to reunite and heal.

Officials are?in the?process of reviewing?additional cases?for?reunification in the coming months, with an initial report due on June 2, 2021, that will provide a full update on the mission’s progress.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leads the President’s Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families and is joined by the Department of State, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Justice. Michelle Brané serves as the Task Force’s Executive Director. While the Task Force is leveraging existing authorities, the reunification effort is novel work that has required significant interagency coordination:

DHS has established a process for accepting parole requests and stands ready to process and receive families as they request to enter the U.S.

The Department of Health and Human Services is working on facilitating services to support harmed families.

The Department of State has developed a streamlined system for processing in-country requests for travel documents to enter the U.S.

The Department of Justice supports the Task Force in related settlement negotiation efforts.

While coordinating all these efforts, the Task Force is also exploring options for long term legal stability for reunified families and identifying and recommending policies to avoid repeating these unnecessary and cruel separations in the future. The Task Force has made critical progress in a short period of time, resulting in reunifications starting this week and many more in the weeks ahead.

The Trump administration formally implemented its “zero tolerance” policy from April to June 2018, when a federal judge ordered it halted and demanded that separated families be reunited.

Later information emerged showing that the administration had been separating families regularly through much of 2017, and that many of the parents had already been deported without their children.

No federal law or regulation required children to be systematically separated from extended family members upon apprehension at the border, and there is no requirement to separate a child from a parent unless there is a threat to the child.

Government documents reveal that more than 5,500 children were separated from their parents in 2017 and 2018.

In June 2018, the Trump administration announced an end to the government’s forcible family separation policy after images of children in cages, leaked recordings of border agents mocking crying children, and other news of the extent and impact of the administration’s policy prompted a public outcry.

