Zombie Trump rule threatens to give ghost guns a new life despite Biden’s opposition

Ghost guns have no serial number attached to them, so they are impossible to trace. They’re also not subject to background checks or licensing requirements. In a terrifying development, the pandemic seems to have accelerated demand for these DIY untraceable firearms.

The Ninth U.S. District Court of Appeals vacated an injunction obtained in a lawsuit filed by 22 state attorneys general and the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, against an agreement between the State and Commerce departments and Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and Defense Distributed allowing them to post data relating to 3-D printing of firearms on the Internet.

The case is known as State of Washington v. U.S. Department of State involves untraceable 3D-printed gun blueprints.

The ruling on two Trump-era rules happened as the Biden administration tries to tighten restrictions on what’s also referred to as “ghost guns.”

The appeals court ruling lifts restrictions on exporting specs for guns that are made by a 3D printer. However, President Biden announced earlier this month that the Justice Department will issue new rules on ghost guns within 30 days. Ninth Circuit’s decision reversed an injunction that was issued by a federal judge out of Seattle in March 2020.

“This is a humongous loss for anti-gun Democrat State Attorneys General,” said Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “They consistently attack Second Amendment rights any way they can. This legal debacle was led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who became famous for suing the Trump administration in a series of partisan legal actions that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.”

The Ninth Circuit panel remanded the case back to the district court with instructions to dismiss after another federal judge granted Ferguson’s request to block the Trump administration’s effort to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet.

Ferguson contended that the files would allow plug-and-play access to 3D-print unregistered, untraceable firearms—derisively called “ghost guns”—because they can be very difficult to detect, even with a metal detector.

Judge Richard Jones, a George W. Bush appointee, ordered a preliminary injunction in 2020, while Ferguson’s multistate lawsuit continued in Seattle in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

In his order, Jones wrote: “The Court must acknowledge the grave reality that is likely to occur without injunctive relief. As the agency’s specific findings in the record show, the proliferation of 3-D gun files on the internet likely renders ineffective arms embargoes, export controls, and other measures used to restrict the availability of uniquely dangerous weapons sought by those seeking to commit acts of terrorism or other serious crime — implicates serious national security and public interests.”

“These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors,” Ferguson said. “If the Trump Administration has its way, these ghost guns will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history. For the second time, we have blocked that effort in court. We will keep fighting back against this unlawful, dangerous policy as many times as it takes.”

Another federal judge ruled in 2019 that the Trump Administration violated federal law in its efforts to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet.

Pennsylvania Nazi Christopher Weikert remains at-large

With or without rules, the deadly weapons are making their way into circulation. Pennsylvania authorities announced charges against a couple last week after finding nearly $1 million in crystal methamphetamine, six ghost guns, and Nazi paraphernalia during a raid on a residence located in Northampton Borough, part of the Lehigh Valley area, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

“Investigators discovered 21.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $968,200″ said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. They also discovered “six fully assembled ghost guns, three 80 percent receivers used to make ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with drug and Nazi paraphernalia.”

Authorities brought Tara Galluci, 34, into custody during the raid, but Christopher Weikert, 34, fled the scene and the neo-Nazi drug dealer remains at-large.

Under federal law, guns that are made by a 3D printer require no background check or serial number, making ghost guns a growing weapon of choice for criminals.

The Boston Globe recently published an editorial entitled, Congress must act to stop the rise of untraceable ‘ghost guns’ but there has been very little appetite on Capitol Hill for meaningful action to curb firearms, even after multiple deaths of children in school shootings in Connecticut, Florida and elsewhere.

One of America’s top gun cops is Thomas Chittum, assistant director of field operations at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, explained that ghost guns can be made at home by somebody using commonly available hand tools.

“It also makes it challenging to keep it out of the hands of people who are not allowed to possess firearms,” said Chittum.

Bryan Muehlberger said he never heard the term ghost gun and didn’t even know what that was

Muehlberger found out one day in November 2019, when his15-year-old daughter Gracie was murdered during a mass shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

Carrying that loaded ghost gun was 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow, a high school junior. In addition to Gracie, he shot and killed Dominic Blackwell and wounded three other students. He saved the last round for himself.

Ghost gun parts can be used to fabricate a handgun or even an AR-15. The parts are widely available across the country in stores and online. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, they have been flying off the shelves. They’re shipped right to your door. Not much harder than ordering a pizza.

The appeals court decision loosens regulations on sharing untraceable 3D-printed gun files, but the Biden administration is expected to propose new restrictions on so-called ghost guns by May 8.

The Ninth Circuit’s decision overturned an injunction issued by a federal judge in Seattle in March 2020. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik had blocked two rules that transferred regulatory control of 3D-printed gun files from the State Department to the Commerce Department.

The rules also removed ghost gun blueprints from a State Department list of munitions that require a license to export. Twenty-two states led by Washington state sued to prevent the rule changes from taking effect.

In a 25-page opinion, U.S. Circuit Judges Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, and Ryan Nelson, a Donald Trump appointee, concluded that courts lack authority to review the challenged rule changes.

They found a 1976 law, the International Security Assistance and Arms Export Control Act, and its subsequent amendments forbid judicial review of State Department decisions on what is considered a “defense article” subject to regulation.

District Judge Robert H. Whaley, a Bill Clinton appointee sitting on the panel by designation from the Eastern District of Washington, dissented from the three-judge panel’s order overturning the lower court injunction.

Firearms enthusiasts are applauding the Ninth U.S. District Court of Appeals for its decision but a large and growing chorus is saying ghost guns undermine federal and state firearm laws and are a fast-growing scourge on the United States.

Changes to how 3D-printed gun specs are regulated were first proposed in May 2018 about two months after the Trump administration agreed to settle a lawsuit with a private company that distributes blueprints for so-called ghost guns. Under the terms of that deal, the Trump administration agreed to remove 3D-printed gun specs from the State Department’s list of regulated munitions.

Connect with NJTODAY.NET

Join NJTODAY.NET's free Email List to receive occasional updates delivered right to your email address!