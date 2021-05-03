Vaccine hesitancy threatens recovery

Much of the country is avoiding inoculation even though just about everyone is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Today, the unprecedented speed of the COVID-19 vaccines’ development, along with a flood of disinformation on the internet about all vaccines, has led to a lingering hesitancy among some Americans to receive the increasingly available COVID-19 shots.

Life in America has been slow to return to normal and many are eager to speed that up but experts say it is increasingly difficult persuade holdouts to get immunized.

As vaccine supply swells in the US, some healthcare providers are running out of people interested in taking the shot, even prompting some mass-vaccination sites to close.

“In hindsight, Operation Warp Speed wasn’t the best name,” says David M. Oshinsky, a medical historian at New York University and the author of Polio: An American Story. “It sounds like the project prioritized speed over everything else. They did roll it out quickly, but the FDA and CDC have done an amazing job of testing the vaccines and ensuring their safety and efficacy.”

Public opinion surveys suggest that almost 40 percent of Americans have unfounded doubts or patently false suspicions about the vaccine but in order to quell the virus and stop mutations that could prove more dangerous, between 70 and 90 percent of the nation’s population needs to be vaccinated.

Conspiracy theories are abundant and profiteering pundits like Alex Jones are making irresponsible and false allegations that could end up adding significantly to the death toll.

Conservative media personalities are questioning whether the vaccine is safe, leaving many people in doubt that is reducing the number of Americans who show up to get the shot.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, a Republican and a doctor, appears in the PSA video.

Americans who identify as Republicans are less likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine, prompting GOP lawmakers to address the issue in a public service announcement released this week.

The video features a group of Republican members of Congress who are also doctors or other healthcare providers, some donning white coats, urging Americans to get vaccinated.

“It’s obvious to me from a medical standpoint, the only way to protect ourselves and your loved ones,” says Rep. Greg Murphy.

“And to end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms,” Rep. Larry Bucshon continues, “is to take action and get the vaccine.”

The COVID-19 vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the coronavirus if you are exposed to it. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, getting the vaccine is a powerful step in taking charge of your health. When given as directed, the FDA-authorized vaccines can prevent severe COVID-19 and death.

Generations of health inequities have caused Black and Hispanic/Latin Americans and other communities of color to be overrepresented in severe COVID-19 cases and deaths.

People of color are vulnerable to COVID-19 risk factors, and are more likely to be working front-line, essential jobs that cannot be performed from home, increasing their chances of being infected. Getting vaccinated can provide protection.

Older people and those living with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes are more likely to experience severe — even fatal — cases of COVID-19 if they catch it. The more people who receive the coronavirus vaccines, the sooner vulnerable people can feel safe among others.

Though no one is sure when the pandemic will be over, every person who gets protection from the coronavirus by getting a vaccination helps us move closer to normal life.

The development of the COVID-19 vaccines did not cut corners on testing for safety and efficacy.

The vaccines do not contain live coronavirus, and you cannot and will not get COVID-19 from getting vaccinated.

After the shots, you might experience a sore arm, a mild fever or body aches, but this doesn’t mean you have COVID-19. These symptoms, if they happen at all, are temporary, usually lasting only a day or two. They signal a natural response as your body’s immune system learns to recognize and fight the coronavirus.

Some people are deciding not to get the coronavirus vaccines until more people have had them.

Vaccine hesitancy can affect people of all different backgrounds, ages and ethnicities. But waiting too long to be vaccinated allows the coronavirus to continue spreading in the community, with new variants emerging.

Severe COVID-19 can be very dangerous: The sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner our entire society will be protected.

Although U.S. resistance to getting a COVID-19 vaccine is slowly diminishing, it still exists and at especially rates in some blue-collar jobs.

For adults under age 65 who are hesitant, reluctance is mainly driven by concerns about safety, side effects and distrust in government, the poll found. It’s also largely linked to people’s line of work.

The bottom line: “Vaccine hesitancy is emerging as a key barrier to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wendy King, associate professor of epidemiology in the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.

