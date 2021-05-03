Smuggling migrants turns deadly as vessel falls apart after striking coastal reef

Four have people died and dozens of survivors were rescued from the water off the coast of California on Sunday after a vessel overturned and broke apart in what authorities believe was a human smuggling operation.

Wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore at Cabrillo National Monument near where a boat capsized off the San Diego coast Sunday. Authorities say four people were killed and two dozen others injured.

The San Diego Fire Department said rescue crews responded to the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday for the report of an overturned boat.

Once officials arrived at the scene, the boat, described as a forty-foot cabin cruiser, “had basically broken apart,” said San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero in an afternoon press conference.

“Conditions were pretty rough — 5-6 feet of surf, windy, cold, the water’s around 60 degrees so you get hypothermic pretty quickly,” Romero said. “Our goal was just to rescue everyone we could.”

James Gartland, lifeguard chief for San Diego, told reporters it looked like the boat — a 40-foot cabin cruiser — hit a reef, broke up and 30 people “came out of the vessel.”

“This was a mass rescue operation that turned into a mass casualty incident,” Gartland said.

A Navy staff member who was out with his family also tried to save people in the water.

“Twenty-nine people have reportedly been accounted for, consisting of twenty-four people alive, four people declared deceased by local emergency medical services personnel and one person who was last reported to be in critical condition,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard statement.

“Every indication, from our perspective, is that this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally,” said Jeff Stephenson, supervisor and border patrol agent in the San Diego sector of US Customs and Border Patrol.

The person believed to have been operating the suspected smuggling vessel is in custody.

The suspected captain of the vessel’s name has not been released.

Stephenson said that the agents were with the man officials believe was the smuggler behind the operation at the time of the news conference.

Brandon Tucker, CBP deputy director of air operations for the San Diego Air and Marine Branch, said the captain of the suspected smuggling boat is “a bit out of it, but he is speaking to agents on scene.”

Search efforts are expected to continue during the night, according to the Coast Guard news release

