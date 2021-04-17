ex-NFL player’s shooting spree remains a mystery

Former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before killing himself early Thursday, but authorities are no closer to understanding what led to the deadly massacre.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told a news conference that investigators had not yet determined a motive for Wednesday’s mass shooting.

“There’s nothing right now that makes sense to any of us,” said Tolson, wh added that the Rock Hill community was “truly in the midst of the unimaginable” as his deputies investigate a mass killing which claimed life of a prominent doctor and four others.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead in their home in Rock Hill along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.

A man who had been working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside. A sixth victim, Robert Shook, 38, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.

According to officer Kyle Merck’s recount of what happened from one of the victims, who was still alive and alert at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, a “black male” emerged from the woods around the Marshall Road home wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants and “opened fire.”

One of the victims in the April 7 mass shooting in South Carolina told responding deputies after he was shot that he saw the suspect go into the house where others were killed, according to an incident report.

The victim, Robert Shook, one of two HVAC technicians working at the home, “then stated the suspect went into the house, then exited and went back through the woods the way he came.” Shook was outside the home on April 7 when he told deputies he’d been shot but saw the suspect go into the house, the incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office states.

“The victim stated that a Black male wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants came out of the woods surrounding the residence and opened fire,” the report stated. “He then stated that the suspect went into the house, then exited and went back through the woods the way he came.”

Shook, 38, died three days later.

At Thursday’s news conference, Tolson played audio of two 911 calls, the first from an HVAC company that employed Lewis and Shook. One of the men, the caller said, had called him “screaming” and saying that he had been shot, and that his coworker was shot and “unresponsive.”

“I think there’s been a bad shooting,” said a different man in a second 911 call, who told dispatchers he was outside cutting his grass when he heard “about 20” shots fired at the Lesslie home before seeing someone leave the house.

Tolson said evidence at the scene led authorities to Adams as a suspect. He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house.

Eventually, Adams, 32, was found dead at his family’s home on Marshall Road in York County hours after the mass shooting, according to a second incident report that was filed after deputies executed a search warrant of Adams’ home.

“Phillip Matthew Adams was located in his bedroom deceased from a gunshot wound,” the report stated.

Tolson and sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris have declined to say specifically what evidence at the Lesslie home led to Adams being the suspect in the shootings, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We understand that there is a tremendous amount of public interest in this case and we will release further details when such release will not impact our ability to investigate these crimes,” Tolson said. “Furthermore, our office is committed to ensuring that the families of the victims are appraised of all developments in the case before such information is released to the public.”

Tolson said both a .45-caliber and 9mm weapon were used in the shooting.

Police believe Adams had been treated by Lesslie, who lived near his parents’ home but Tolson would not confirm that the football player had been the doctor’s patient.

Lesslie worked for decades as an emergency room doctor, board-certified in both emergency medicine and occupational medicine and serving as emergency department medical director for nearly 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital, according to his website.

He and his wife had four children and nine grandchildren, and were actively involved with their church, as well as with Camp Joy, which works with children with disabilities and where Lesslie served as camp physician for a week each summer. On Thursday, Tolson said the family had asked that any memorials be made to the camp.

Alonzo Adams – the father of the former NFL player accused of gunning down a doctor and his family before killing himself – believes “football messed him up.”

A public visitation for the former NFL player Phillip Adams, is set for 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home in Rock Hill, according to funeral home officials and a published obituary.

Adams brain has been sent to Boston University by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast for study to see if Adams had brain injuries or CTE. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy is defined by the Boston University CTE Center as “a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma.”

“On behalf of the Lesslie, Alexander, and Kulbok clans, we would like to address the outpouring of heartbreak, shock, grief, and support from our family, friends, and community,” said a statement released by the victims’ family. “We are truly in the midst of the unimaginable. The losses we are suffering cannot be uttered at this time.”

