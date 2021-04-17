Camden man scammed more than $150,000

A Camden, New Jersey, man was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021, for fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from the New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA).

Alfred Powner II, 39, is charged by complaint with one count of wire fraud. He is scheduled to appear by videoconference this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig and the complaint, the state maintains a system to collect and maintain “abandoned” funds owed to New Jersey persons and entities.

The UPA’s online website allows users to verify whether the UPA is holding funds for a particular person or entity. A person or entity seeking to claim funds held by the UPA on its behalf can use the UPA’s online portal to request a distribution of funds.

From September 2019 through March 2020, Powner submitted a fraudulent application and other fraudulent information to the UPA in support of his claim for a distribution. As a result, Powner received approximately $150,000 from the UPA.

The New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development (NJDOL) administers and manages unemployment insurance benefit (UIB) programs.

Records revealed that NJDOL caused approximately $5,000 to be sent to a bank account Powner controlled in response to a claim for UIBs.

NJDOL also received two additional UIB claims, from purportedly separate claimants, that requested that UIB funds be sent to Powner’s bank account. The three individuals whose names were used to make these UIB claims were deceased at the time the UIB claims were made.

The charge of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross profits to Powner or twice the gross loss suffered to the victims of his offense, whichever is greater.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael C. Mikulka, in Manhattan, New York, special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., in Newark, and special agents of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Andrew McKay, with the investigation leading to today’s arrest.

She also thanked New Jersey’s Unclaimed Property Administration and the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development for their assistance in the investigation.

UPA Administrator Steven Harris oversees more than 50 staffers who are responsible for the administration and enforcement of the New Jersey Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act.

UPA recovers and records abandoned or lost intangible and tangible property, with a goal of returning this property to the rightful owner and/or heirs. The New Jersey Unclaimed Property Statute ensures that property owners never relinquish the right to this property and the UPA only acts as a custodian until the property is returned.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Kogan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

The charge and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

