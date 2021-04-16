Tamir Rice family wants investigation reopened

Following President Joe Biden’s promise to prioritize civil rights, Tamir Rice’s family is asking the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into his death, because of reported political interference during the Trump administration.

On November 22, 2014, Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy, was killed in Cleveland, Ohio, by Timothy Loehmann, a 26-year-old white police officer.

“Under President Obama, the Department of Justice opened a much-needed investigation into this case. But President Trump’s political appointees killed that investigation,” wrote the family’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, in the letter to Garland.

Chandra has said the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division’s investigation into the conduct of the officers responsible for killing 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, merits a review because both the Washington Post and New York Times reported that the last administration politically interfered with the investigation.

The family of Tamir Rice sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday asking him to reopen the investigation into the boy’s 2014 shooting death and to convene a grand jury to consider charges against the Cleveland police officers who killed him.

Former Attorney General William Barr announced in December that the Justice Department would not pursue criminal charges in Rice’s death, saying there was not enough conclusive evidence against the police officers.

“The election of President Biden, your appointment, and your commitment to the rule of law, racial justice, and police reform give Tamir’s family hope that the chance for accountability is not lost forever,” wrote the family’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, in the letter to Garland.

Chandra on October 29, 2020 said, “The New York Times reports apparent political interference with career Department of Justice prosecutors’ recommendation that a grand jury consider federal criminal civil-rights charges against the officers who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice.”

The child was playing with a replica toy gun at the Cudell Recreation Center, a city park in Cleveland; Loehmann shot him almost immediately after arriving on the scene.

Two officers, Loehmann and 46-year-old Frank Garmback, were responding to a police dispatch regarding a male who had a gun.

The man who reported that the boy was pointing “a pistol” at random people said of the toy pellet gun, “it’s probably fake” both at the beginning of the call and again in the middle.

Toward the end of the two-minute call, the caller stated that “he is probably a juvenile” but this information was not relayed to the officers dispatched to the scene.

In the aftermath of the shooting it was revealed that Loehmann, in his previous job as a police officer in the Cleveland suburb of Independence, Ohio, had been deemed an emotionally unstable recruit and unfit for duty.

The incident received both national and international coverage, as it followed several other high-profile shootings of African-American males by police officers.

