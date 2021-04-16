Leaders want to invest in clean public transit options

In a United States Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made the case for investing in our nation’s clean energy infrastructure, including the replacement of buses powered by diesel with electric buses.

A New Jersey activist quickly endorsed proposed legislation that the former law professor introduced in the United States Senate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and New Jersey progressive activist Lisa McCormick want to invest in clean energy by replacing diesel powered buses with electric vehicles.

If public transit options were powered by clean and renewable electricity, then they would produce and emit far fewer pollutants associated with climate change that are disproportionately harming disadvantaged communities, explained New Jersey progressive activist Lisa McCormick.

Black Americans nationwide are exposed to air that is nearly 40 percent more polluted than white Americans, McCormick noted.

In response to Warren’s questioning, Beth Osborne, director of Transportation for America, agreed that it is “vitally important” that we invest in efficient modes and clean vehicles, stating that Brown people are exposed to these air pollutants at a higher rate than White people 24-25% more due to proximity to major roadways and highways.

Investing in clean energy is important to reducing that impact, said Osborne.

Darryl Haley, Chief Executive Officer for the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority/Metro, confirmed that funding from legislation introduced by Warren, Rep. Andy Levin, Sen. Edward J. Markey, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, would be a “huge” help in electrifying the public transportation systems.

The “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development and Generate Renewable Energy for Electrification Now Act” is better know as the BUILD GREEN Act.

McCormick said the BUILD GREEN Infrastructure and Jobs Act would create nearly a million jobs, lead to 4,200 fewer deaths caused by air pollution every year, and save $100 billion per year in avoided health damages.

“Greening America’s public transportation infrastructure is a vital component of reversing the climate crisis,” said New Jersey progressive activist Lisa McCormick. “Mass transit investments will create American jobs, raise American wages, and most importantly, save American lives by reducing air pollution as well as the chance of climate-related catastrophes.”

McCormick said Warren’s proposed legislation would invest $500 billion over ten years in projects to electrify public transportation, install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure nationwide, and expand associated renewable energy generation capacity.

