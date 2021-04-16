Gunman kills 8 plus himself at Indiana FedEx facility

A gunman killed eight people and then apparently turned his weapon on himself at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in a mass shooting that also left several other people injured.

At a press conference on Friday, authorities said four people were shot outside and four people were shot inside before the gunman took his own life.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to reports of shots fired. Upon arriving at the facility, “the situation was over,” said Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The gunman “took his life very shortly before officers actually entered the facility,” McCartt said.

Police said late Friday morning that they are still working to identify the eight victims. The shooter has not been publicly identified.

Members of the Sikh community were among the eight people killed at the facility, according to national and local Sikh leaders.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive. McCartt said the gunman “just appeared to randomly start shooting” in the parking lot before moving inside the building.

It was the sixth public mass shooting in the United States in five weeks, including massacres at three Atlanta spas and a supermarket in Boulder.

