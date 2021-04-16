Chicago 13-year-old fatally shot by police officer

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging calm in the aftermath of videos showing 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, did not have a gun in his hand at the time he was killed.

A still frame taken from Officer Eric Stillman’s body camera footage shows that Adam Toledo wasn’t holding anything and his hands were up when he was shot dead on March 29.

Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the March 29, 2021 police shooting.

Police released graphic footage of the officer shooting the boy dead in a dark alley. That disturbing bodycam video was released after a public outcry over the police shooting of the 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him.

In addition to Stillman’s bodycam video, the review board released footage from other police bodycams, four third-party videos, two audio recordings of 911 calls, and six audio recordings from ShotSpotter, the technology that led police to respond to gunshots that morning in Little Village, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.

A still frame taken from Officer Eric Stillman’s body camera footage shows that Toledo wasn’t holding anything as he raised his hands up when Stillman shot him once in the chest about 3 a.m. on March 29.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy initially claimed that Toledo had a gun in his hands, but a spokesperson later said that Murphy “failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court” and that “the video speaks for itself.”

“When Adam was told the directive by that officer — ‘Hands, show me your hands’ — Adam surrendered, obeyed the directive, turned to the officer with his hands in the air, empty at the time that he was shot,” said Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, the family’s attorney. “Officers cannot point the gun and kill a child who is unarmed and surrenders to that officer.”

Police were dispatched just before 3 a.m. after the department’s ShotSpotter detected gunshots on the city’s West Side in the early hours of the morning. A ShotSpotter is a gun detection system with sensors that can identify and alert officials of potential gunshots.

Police, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the area, say the boy had a handgun on him before the shooting.

The clip shows the officer jumping out of his squad car and chasing the Latino boy on foot down a dark alley as another suspect disappears from view.

Stillman shouts: “Police! Stop! Stop right [expletive] now! Hands! Hands! Show me your [expletive] hands!”

The boy turns and raises his hands. The officer shouts “Drop it” and fires his weapon – 19 seconds after exiting his squad car.

Separate CCTV footage appears to show the teenager throwing something through a gap in the fence as the officer runs up to him. Bodycam video shows officers shining a light on a handgun behind the wooden fence after the shooting.

The officer calls for an ambulance while urging the fallen boy to “stay awake” as other police arrive at the scene on the city’s west side and CPR is performed.

According to prosecutors, the teenager was with a 21-year-old man, Ruben Roman, who had just fired a gun at a passing car.

That gunfire drew police to the area, resulting in the deadly confrontation.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has not been officially accused of wrongdoing but he was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an inquiry into whether he followed proper procedure on use of force.

Stillman is a 34-year-old military veteran who has been on the police force since 2015 with no record of complaints, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

At a press conference where she called the footage “excruciating” to watch moments before the video was released, Lightfoot said, “Simply put, we failed Adam and we cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city.”

