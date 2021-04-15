EPA wants to dredge Passaic River

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed a plan to address contaminated sediment in the upper nine miles of the Lower Passaic River Study Area of the Diamond Alkali Superfund site in Essex, Bergen, and Passaic Counties, New Jersey.

According to EPA, the sediment in the Lower Passaic River is severely contaminated with various pollutants, including dioxins/furans, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants from more than a century of industrial activity.

Dioxin, pesticides, and other hazardous substances were found in the soil and groundwater at 80-120 Lister Avenue; and dioxin, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and pesticides were found in sediment in the Lower Passaic River.

The proposed cleanup plan calls for using a combination of cleanup technologies including dredging approximately 387,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says it supports the EPA’s proposed cleanup plan.

The remedy is considered an interim action – as final steps would be chosen after the agency has implemented and assessed results from it’s plan.

This proposed interim action complements the cleanup action approved in 2016 for the lower eight miles of the Lower Passaic River.

That cleanup includes bank-to-bank dredging and capping in that stretch of the river.

The most recent proposed cleanup includes:

Capping areas of contaminated sediment that have been identified as sources of contamination. Prior to capping, sediment would be dredged to a depth to accommodate the cap so that the potential for flooding is not increased.

Additional capping and dredging in areas with the potential for erosion and high concentrations of contaminants in the subsurface.

Areas identified for remediation would be evaluated to determine if sediments at depth in each area can be dredged so that capping would not be needed.

Dredged materials would be processed at one or more nearby sediment processing facilities for off-site disposal at licensed disposal facilities.

Institutional controls such as restrictions on activities in the river would be implemented to protect the cap, and New Jersey’s existing prohibitions on fish and crab consumption would remain in place.

Monitoring and maintenance of the cap would be required to ensure its stability and integrity in the long term.

A 30-day public comment period for the proposed plan starts today, April 15, and will run until May 14, 2021. EPA will host a Virtual Public Meeting on April 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

The Diamond Alkali Superfund site includes the former manufacturing facility at 80-120 Lister Avenue in Newark, New Jersey, the Lower Passaic River Study Area (LPRSA), the Newark Bay Study Area, and the areal extent of contamination.

The LPRSA includes the 17-mile tidal stretch of the river from Dundee Dam to Newark Bay, and tributaries.

The Newark Bay Study Area includes Newark Bay and portions of the Hackensack River, Arthur Kill and Kill van Kull.

The area surrounding the site is densely populated and heavily industrialized.

Production of DDT and other chemical products began at 80 Lister Avenue in the 1940s. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Diamond Alkali Company (later purchased by and merged into Occidental Chemical Corporation or OCC) owned and operated the facility, manufacturing agricultural chemicals, including the herbicides used in the defoliant known as “Agent Orange,” among other products.

A by-product of these manufacturing processes was 2,3,7,8-TCDD (dioxin), an extremely toxic chemical.

In 1983, sampling by the state of New Jersey and the EPA at and near 80 Lister Avenue and in the river revealed high levels of dioxin.

The site was added to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) in 1984.

New Jersey prohibits consumption of fish or shellfish from the Lower Passaic River and Newark Bay. Cleanup activities to date include immediate actions at 80-120 Lister Avenue and surrounding properties, removal actions in the Lower Passaic River, and the interim remedy for 80-120 Lister Avenue. In March 2016, EPA selected the remedy for the lower 8.3 miles of the Lower Passaic River. Additional investigations and planning for long-term cleanup are ongoing.

