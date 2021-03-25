Uber-jacking thugs robbed woman at gunpoint

Two men admitted their roles in a Newark carjacking in which a firearm was brandished and a woman was violently thrown to the ground after being dragged out of her vehicle.

Raquin Tanner and Rakeem McNair Photo Credit: NEWARK PD

Rakeem McNair, 21, of Roselle, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count each of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking.

Raquin Tanner, 25, of Newark, pleaded guilty on March 10, 2021, to one count of aiding and abetting the carjacking.

Both defendants entered their guilty pleas by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo on March 22, 2021, and remained detained.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court on Aug. 13, 2019, the victim parked her car, which she used for her work as an Uber driver, on Summer Avenue in Newark.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat when three males approached her car.

Video surveillance from the scene showed that Tanner walked with the other two males around the corner.

As they neared the victim’s car, Tanner spoke to the other two, then went ahead of them, looked into the passenger seat of the car, an upon seeing the lone female driver, signaled the other two males to begin the carjacking.

One of the other males pointed a firearm through the driver’s side window, opened the door and attempted to physically remove the victim from the car.

A struggle ensued, and McNair went around the car to aid his conspirator in dragging the victim from the car.

McNair and the unidentified male threw the victim violently to the ground and drove away with the vehicle.

The carjacking count carries a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison.

The brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence count is punishable by a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, which must run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed on any other charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 27, 2021, for McNair and July 12, 2021, for Tanner.

Honig credited the Newark Police Department, under the direction of Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose; the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II; and special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark, with the investigation leading to the guilty pleas.

The government is represented by Senior Trial Counsel Robert Frazer of the Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark.

