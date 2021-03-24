Lawmakers aim to sharply cut cost of medication

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Ro Khanna, (D-Calif.) along with more than two dozen of their congressional colleagues, on Tuesday introduced sweeping legislation to drastically reduce the cost of prescription drugs in the United States.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Reps. Ro Khanna, (D-Calif.) lead effort to slash prescription drug prices to stand up to greedy corporations and save human lives.

The package of bills includes:

The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act to peg the price of prescription drugs in the United States to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan;

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D; and

The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act to allow patients, pharmacists and wholesalers to import safe, affordable medicine from Canada and other major countries.

“The United States pays by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. This is an immediate health crisis that must be addressed,” said Sanders, who held a Senate subcommittee hearing on the issue.

“That is why I am reintroducing legislation to drastically reduce prescription drug prices in the United States,” said Sanders. “The time is now to stand up to the pharmaceutical industry and say enough is enough. The greed of drug companies is out of control and the cost is human lives.”

“In the wealthiest nation on planet Earth, no one should be choosing between paying for their medications or paying their rent,” said Khanna.

“For-profit pharmaceutical companies have been price-gouging us for far too long. Health care is a human right,” said Khanna. “We must make drugs affordable to every American who needs them. Proud to join Sen. Sanders in reintroducing this critical legislation, essential in our work toward building a healthier, more equal America.”

“I am pleased to again join Sen. Sanders in his ongoing crusade against prescription price gouging by sponsoring the House companion to the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, previously led by our friend the late Elijah Cummings,” said Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas).

“Almost two decades ago, in a new law filled with bad policies, Big Pharma inserted a single sentence to prohibit any Medicare negotiation of drug prices,” said Doggett. “Unlike HR 3, approved in the House last Congress, today’s bill unequivocally repeals that prohibition. There are a number of solid ways to combat abusive pharma practices, some additional of which I will soon be introducing myself.”

“But the key is working together to stand up to Big Pharma and not settle for a weak proposal that excludes most drugs from negotiation, ignores high launch prices, and denies meaningful relief to the uninsured,” said Doggett. “Failure to restrain the monopoly power of Big Pharma has caused so much pain and suffering and led to so many untimely deaths. Joining Sen. Sanders is an important way to push back.”

“Skyrocketing drug prices are hammering patients across America,” said Peter Welch (D-Vt.). “Lifesaving drugs, like insulin, aren’t helpful if Americans can’t afford them. Enough is enough. It’s time to end the monopoly and sweetheart deals that pharma enjoys at the expense of patients.”

“St. Louis sent me to Congress to save lives,” said Cori Bush (D-Mo.). “As a nurse, I’ve seen firsthand the harmful effects of patients not being able to afford their lifesaving medications.”

“Today, with the introduction of this legislative package, we are standing up for the millions of people who are forced to ration their medicine or suffer in silence because of the inhumane, immoral, and inescapable cost of prescription medications,” said Bush.

The measures are overwhelmingly supported by the American people.

Seventy-two percent of Americans favor allowing the importation of prescription drugs from Canada, while 92% e support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and 79% percent say the price of prescription drugs is too high.

The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, if enacted, would lower most brand name drug prices in the United States by 50%, according to economist Dean Baker.

Additionally, the U.S. government could save close to $360 billion over 10 years if Medicare negotiated the same prices for drugs as people in Canada pay, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Last month, a report released by the Congressional Budget Office, commissioned by Sanders, found that on average Medicare Part D pays nearly three times more for brand-name drugs than Medicaid.

In 2020, five of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. made $44.9 billion in profits. That same year, in the midst of a horrific pandemic and economic crisis, drug makers raised their prices of more than 860 prescription drugs by 5%, on average. Meanwhile, one in four Americans cannot afford their medicine.

In Canada and other major countries, the same medications, manufactured by the same companies in the same factories, are available for a fraction of the price compared to the United States.

In 2019, Americans spent $1,128 per person on prescription drugs while Canadians spent $879 and people in the U.K. spent $526.

Sanders’ hearing in the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee subcommittee can be viewed here.

For a summary of The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, click here. For full text, click here.



For a summary of The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, click here. For full text, click here.



For a summary of The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act, click here. For full text, click here.

Connect with NJTODAY.NET

Join NJTODAY.NET's free Email List to receive occasional updates delivered right to your email address!