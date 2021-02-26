Passaic strip club manager sent to prison for 30 years

A judge ruled Tuesday that the former manager of a Passaic strip club will serve up to 30 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting one of the go-go dancers during a gang rape that occurred on Nov. 5, 2012.

Trystal Lozada and Michael Ramirez

Following an eight-week trial in 2019, a Passaic County Superior Court jury found Trystal Lozada of the Bronx, and Michael Ramirez of Passaic, guilty in connection with a sexual assault inside Mr. B’s Gentleman’s Club.

After the club closed for the night, Ramirez drugged the victim, rendering her “mentally incapacitated and physically helpless.”

According to prosecutors, Ramirez, one of the club’s managers, both orchestrated and participated in the assault during an after-hours sex party in the club.

The following day, the victim — a then-26-year-old single mother of two — old Passaic Police she was forced into making a pornographic video in the club and an upstairs apartment while she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Ramirez, Lozada, and others.

The victim was taken to a hospital for examination by police, who recovered the video, which prosecutors used as evidence against Lozada and Ramirez.

Ashley Maldonado also pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and testified against Lozada and Ramirez. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

Miguel Delacruz pleaded guilty of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced in February 2018 to 12 years in state prison, more than 10 years of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole.

Another defendant, Luis Guzman, is scheduled for trial on June 1.

Ramirez was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in state prison, 85% of which he must serve under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

Lozada’s sentencing still hasn’t been scheduled.

