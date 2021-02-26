GOP may punish Senator for upholding Constitution

Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is meeting to consider a censure resolution against U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his decision to abide by the truth and uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

Toomey’s vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial has angered Republicans, who remain detached from reality and committed to the fascist authoritarian who bungled the coronavirus response.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection” after House impeachment managers presented evidence showing that the former president concocted a lie about his defeat in the election, invited a mob of supporters to Washington, DC on Jan. 6 and then stoked passions only an hour or so before the angry crowd staged an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Toomey voted against holding the impeachment proceeding on the grounds that he doubted the constitutionality of the procedure but once the Senate deemed it to be constitutional, he could not vote to acquit Trump, whose guilt is indisputable.

Trump’s second impeachment trial ended like his first: with an acquittal even though the Senate voted to convict 57-43, with seven Republicans joining all the Democrats and all the independents in voting guilty. A two-thirds majority was needed for conviction.

This was the fourth impeachment trial in US history. Trump is the only president in history to be impeached twice.

Ten House Republicans joined all the Democrats in voting for Trump’s second impeachment on January 13, exactly one week after pro-Trump rioters ransacked the US Capitol. That vote was 232-197.

The speed of the vote and the Republican support underscored the fury that lawmakers felt about Trump’s role in the Capitol attack.

Trump likened the impeachment push to a “witch hunt.” He said the speech he gave to his supporters on January 6, the day the Capitol was breached, was “totally appropriate.”

Toomey excoriated Trump for a “dishonest, systematic” effort to convince supporters that he had won the election, pressuring state and local officials to reverse the election outcome and, ultimately, summoning thousands of supporters to Washington, D.C., where he “inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud.”

“He urged the mob to march on the Capitol for the explicit purpose of preventing Congress and the vice president from formally certifying the results of the presidential election,” Toomey said.

Toomey was the only Republican from Pennsylvania to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

On Oct. 5, Toomey announced that he would not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate, would not run for governor of Pennsylvania and would be retiring at the end of his current term.

Toomey represented Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District from 1999 to 2005. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, and then won re-election in 2016.

