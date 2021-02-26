Congress moves to ban LGBTQ discrimination

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that would extend civil rights protections to all Americans on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation and to update protections for women, communities of color, and people of faith.

The Equality Act would provide LGBTQ Americans with the same equal rights and dignity afforded their neighbors and would protect them from all forms of unlawful discrimination in every state.

Unlike the bill’s first passage in 2019, there is now a ‘pro-equality’ Senate majority and President Joe Biden has indicated his strong commitment to signing this legislation into law.

The House’s passage of the Equality Act is a critical first step; now, we need the Senate to ensure that LGBTQ people are treated fairly under the law.

The debate has laid bare the ideological battle between liberals who support civil rights and conservatives who say it infringes on religious freedom.

Nearly all House Republicans said the bill infringed on their religious freedom and voted against it.

Two New Jersey Republicans, Rep. Chris Smith and Rep. Jeff VanDrew, voted against the legislation, essentially endorsing LGBTQ discrimination.

In fact, only three supported the measure, New York’s Rep. John Katko and Thomas W. Reed II, plus Pennsylvania’s Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick, and two others abstained, Alaska Congressman Don Young and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, of Colorado.

Fewer than half of the states now have policies in place to protect LGBT and gender rights, including 22 that states have employment protections, 20 states that have hate or bias crime statutes, and 21 states that have anti-discrimination laws.

“The patchwork nature of current laws leaves millions of people subject to uncertainty and potential discrimination that impacts their safety, their families, and their day-to-day lives,” the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement.

Before the vote, the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank said the act “would make mainstream beliefs about marriage, biological facts about sex differences, and many sincerely held beliefs punishable under the law”.

It also argued the bill would give transgender athletes “an obvious unfair advantage” by permitting them to compete in sports against women, a claim often echoed by Republican lawmakers.

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene – one of the fiercest opponents of the bill – tried to halt passage of the legislation on the House floor.

The Equality Act expands on the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

But what does that actually mean?

The act provides non-discrimination protections for LGBT people

It would extend into all areas of life, including employment, housing, credit, jury service, and public services

It makes existing state protections federal and consistent across the nation

The act would also federally codify into law the 2020 June Supreme Court ruling that said employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender are violating civil rights law.

Advocates for the act have argued that the current “patchwork” of state anti-discrimination laws does not provide enough comprehensive protection, and leaves many LGBT individuals at risk.

The Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, and other federal laws to extend civil rights protections to all Americans on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation and to update protections for women, communities of color, and people of faith.

