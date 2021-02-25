Manhattan DA gets Trump tax returns

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has taken possession of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns and a wealth of other financial data deemed central to prosecutors’ ongoing criminal case, officials confirmed Thursday.

The transfer, involving millions of pages of records, occurred Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the former president’s last-ditch bid to shield his information from the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Donald Trump loses fight to hide tax records

In a statement, a spokesman for Vance’s office, Danny Frost, confirmed that Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, had complied with the subpoena after 18 months of delay while the former president’s lawyers waged an exhaustive legal battle.

The transfer occurred within hours of the Supreme Court’s one-line order, Frost said.

The official “Statement from Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance, Jr. on U.S. Supreme Court Order in Trump v. Vance” simply said: “The work continues.”

Vance sought Trump’s tax records as part of a longstanding criminal investigation into the former president’s businesses.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the former president was entitled to absolutely sweeping immunity from criminal investigation while in office — at one point claiming that a sitting president cannot be the subject of a criminal probe if he shoots someone on a public street.

The Supreme Court already rejected this sweeping immunity argument once, in a decision handed down last July, and since Trump is no longer the sitting president, so his already weak arguments are now even weaker.

The Manhattan DA recently escalated his criminal probe with the hire of outside counsel Mark Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor known for his expertise in untangling complex financial dealings and white-collar crimes.

Pomerantz has interviewed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and it has been reported that Vance’s office interviewed former Deutsche Bank employees and employees with insurance broker Aon.

