Columbia Bank CEO again on NJBiz Power 100 List

Thomas J. Kemly, president and CEO of Columbia Bank has once again been named to NJBiz Magazine’s Power 100 List.

The NJBiz Power 100 list is compiled by consulting with sources knowledgeable about the state, and Kemly was cited for being an active and influential member of the banking industry.

Kemly was previously named “Executive of the Year” by the statewide business publication, which cited his strategic vision and dedication towards affordable housing, local business & community development, and helping those in need.

Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn.

With 61 full-service offices throughout New Jersey and an asset base of almost $9 billion, Columbia Bank offers a wide range of consumer and commercial products, including online and mobile banking, localized lending centers as well as title, investment, and wealth management services.

For more information about Columbia Bank’s full line of products and services, visit the website at ColumbiaBankOnline.com or call (800) 522-4167.

With over 40 years of experience, Kemly has held numerous leadership positions including, but not limited to, chairman and board member of the New Jersey Bankers Association, President of Northern New Jersey Community Bankers, and board member of the Bankers Cooperative Group.

He was also board member of the New Jersey Bankers Charitable Foundation, president of the Financial Managers Society for the New York and New Jersey Chapter, and a member of the OCC Mutual Savings Association Advisory Committee.

He is a board member of both the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey.

As an active member of the local community, Kemly has expanded Columbia Bank’s volunteering initiative “Team Columbia”, which encourages employees to volunteer their time and give back to those in need.

In conjunction with Columbia Bank’s IPO in 2018, he grew the Columbia Bank Foundation to one of the largest private giving Foundations in the state of New Jersey.

Kemly has been formally recognized for his continued support by organizations including the Passaic Community College Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson, and NewBridge Services, where he previously served on the Board of Directors.

Kemly holds Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration and Psychology from Trenton State College and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University.

