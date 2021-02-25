$66K recovered for 12 New Jersey landscape workers

Millions of workers lose billions in stolen wages every year—nearly as much as all other property theft but some New Jersey landscaping industry workers, who invest long days and hard work, are getting relief after being robbed by their employer.

A federal investigation determined that 12 workers of a Somerset landscaping contractor failed to receive overtime when workweeks exceeded 40 hours, so getting all of their hard-earned wages was almost as strenuous as the back-breaking job itself.

A recent U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation has recovered $66,742 in back wages for the 12 employees owed to them by A.W. Contracting Inc.

Arthur Wilmot, the company owner, did not respond for comment.

The division found that the employer failed to pay the workers required overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Instead, the employer paid workers for their first 40 hours each week in a payroll check, and then paid overtime hours in cash, at less than their straight-time rates.

A.W. Contracting also failed to maintain required records of the actual number of hours employees worked. Both the pay and recordkeeping practices violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Landscaping workers are among the most vulnerable in the workforce,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Charlene Rachor, in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to ensuring workers receive all the wages they have rightfully earned, and to ensuring that employers do not gain an unfair competitive advantage by ignoring their legal obligations,” said Rachor.

Wage theft isn’t one of the crimes most prosecutors and politicians refer to when they talk about getting ‘tough on crime,’ but it represents a massive portion of all theft committed in the country, according to a 2017 study by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

EPI found that in the ten most populous states, an estimated 2.4 million people lose a combined $8 billion in income every year to theft by their employers. That’s nearly half as much as all other property theft combined last year—$16.4 billion according to the FBI.

A.W. Contracting Inc. does hardscaping, fertilization and cleanup work at residential and commercial properties throughout Middlesex County.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

Connect with NJTODAY.NET

Join NJTODAY.NET's free Email List to receive occasional updates delivered right to your email address!