Twin suicide attack in Baghdad kills at least 32

At least 32 people were killed Thursday in a twin suicide attack that rocked a busy commercial market in Baghdad, in the first such attack to hit the Iraqi capital since January 2018.

The bombers detonated explosives in an area near al-Tayaran Square that left 110 others wounded, according to the Iraqi News Agency. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Iraqi army, said earlier in a statement that “suicide bombers were being pursued by the security forces before blowing themselves up in Tayaran Square in Baghdad.”

The Interior Ministry said one suicide bomber claimed he was sick and needed help, and blew himself up when people gathered in response to his call.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s terrorist attacks in Baghdad,” said a statement form the U.S. State Department, which called the dual bombings that killed at least 32 people and injured many more, “vicious acts of mass murder and a sobering reminder of the terrorism that continues to threaten the lives of innocent Iraqis.”

According to witnesses, security forces intensified their presence and strict measures were taken in the vicinity of the heavily fortified Green Zone, in the center of Baghdad, to secure the headquarters of foreign diplomatic missions.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said, “dark groups” aimed to target national achievements and the peace and future of the Iraqi people with the attacks.

“We firmly stand against these attempts to destabilize our country,” added Salih.

Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesperson Khaled Mehanna told a local television station that the ISIS/DAESH terror group was behind the attack.

“Although Daesh does not claim responsibility for the explosion, it still wanted to convey the message that it still exists,” he said.

D.A.E.SH is a transliteration of the Arabic acronym formed of the same words that make up I.S.I.S in English: ‘Islamic State in Iraq and Syria‘, or ‘al-dowla al-islaamiyya fii-il-i’raaq wa-ash-shaam’.

