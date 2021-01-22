Pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccinations

The foremost professional membership organization for obstetricians and gynecologists says COVID-19 vaccinations should not be withheld from pregnant women, and that women should discuss individual risks and benefits with their health care providers.

Vaccination is likely the best way to prevent COVID-19 in pregnancy, when risks for severe illness and death from the virus are higher than usual, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

The U.S. government’s emergency authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being rolled out for priority groups doesn’t list pregnancy as a reason to withhold the shots.

But the OB-GYN group says women should consult their doctors, since COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been tested in pregnant women.

Evidence about safety and effectiveness is reassuring from studies that inadvertently included some women who didn’t know they were pregnant when they enrolled.

More answers are expected from upcoming research, including a study by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech expected to start early this year that will include pregnant women.

Experts say there’s no reason to think the two authorized vaccines would harm fetuses. They might even protect them from developing COVID-19, although that hasn’t yet been proven, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

That thinking comes in part from experience with vaccines for influenza and whooping cough, which are approved for use in pregnancy and protect newborns and their mothers from developing those diseases.

In December, the Food and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first COVID-19 vaccines.

While initial doses of the vaccine are being offered to health care personnel and long-term care residents, future phases of the vaccine rollout will focus on vaccinating the general public, including essential workers, the elderly, and people with underlying medical conditions.

Obstetrician-gynecologists should take an active role in facilitating COVID-19 vaccine confidence and encouraging vaccination.

While many people are eager to get the vaccine, hesitancy does exist. Willingness to consider vaccination varies by person, with some people expressing concerns about safety, the speed at which the vaccine was developed, and vaccine side effects.

In addition, in communities of color, willingness to consider vaccination is often impacted by historic and continued injustices and systemic racism that has eroded trust.

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, only 50% of Black Americans compared with 65% of White Americans, would definitely or probably get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if the vaccine was free and determined safe by scientists, many citing distrust of the health care system as a concern.

Access to and confidence in COVID-19 vaccination is essential for all communities, especially for communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As providers of health care throughout a patient’s life, obstetrician-gynecologists are uniquely positioned to educate patients on the benefits and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

