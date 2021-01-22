Iranians urged violence against election officials

Federal authorities issued an announcement to help Americans recognize Iranian activity intended to create fear, divisions, and mistrust in the United States designed to weaken out nation by undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) say Iranian operators are behind a campaign that encouraged deadly violence against U.S. state officials certifying the 2020 election results.

Iranian cyber actors are continuing their “Enemies of the People” (EOTP) online operations by threatening the lives of US federal, state, and private sector officials using direct email, text messaging, and by exposing their personal information and photographs on websites.

The FBI says Iran is behind a website that incited violence against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the bureau’s director Christopher Wray, and about a dozen other state and federal officials who have challenged President Donald Trump’s baseless allegations of election fraud.

Targets listed on the site have become an obsession of right-wing zealots and conspiracy theorists.

Titled “Enemies of the People,” the website was created on December 6, and by the middle of the month, it included personal details (home addresses, email, names, and photos with a target) of individuals that did not support the current U.S. President’s claims of voter fraud.

The main site went offline shortly before a report from the FBI emerged saying that Iranian actors were “almost certainly” behind the campaign but just days after the New Year, it was back up publishing personal information.

The FBI and CISA are urging the public to check the sources of information before making an opinion and to seek verified news from trustworthy publications.

The Iranian cyber actors have sought to intimidate some of the officials with direct threats, including an image of an apparent text communication between the EOTP actors and an unidentified individual in the United States purportedly supporting the operation.

Individuals in the United States were potentially inspired to act upon these malignant influence efforts when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, but mob incitement by Trump shows that not only foreign enemies are intent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power.

The actors are also using social media sites to promote and disseminate messaging about the EOTP operation, likely due to past suspensions of EOTP websites. The FBI identified the below accounts assessed to be associated with the EOTP operation as either disseminating threatening messages or amplifying the EOTP campaign:

enemies0fthepe0ple[@]protonmail[.]com

EnemiesOfThePeople[@]protonmail[.]com

E.0.T.P[@]protonmail[.]com

enemiesofthenation[@]protonmail[.]com

ep.ep.ep2020[@]protonmail[.]com

Enemiesofthepeople[@]hotmail[.]com

@karakara63 (Twitter)

@E0TP (Parler)

@Eddie12ud342u (Parler)

@loriii2020 (Parler)

@riley1989 (Parler)

Previously reported accounts associated with the EOTP operation include:

enemiesofthepeople@tutanota.com

6e.nemiesOfThepeople.e9@protonmail.com

3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@protonmail.com

3e.nemiesOfThePeopl.e3@gmail.com

The FBI urges the public to critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information. The FBI is responsible for investigating malign foreign influence operations and malicious cyber activity targeting election infrastructure, and other US democratic institutions.

The FBI also investigates federal election crimes and violent crimes, including threats of violence against US election or other public officials. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate credible threats made against US election officials through any media, including websites and telephonic or electronic communications.

For previous reporting on this activity, please see the FBI and CISA announcement, titled “Iranian Cyber Actors Responsible for Website Threatening US Election Officials” from December 23, 2020.

Victim Reporting and Additional Information

The FBI encourages the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local field office (www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices) or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov).

