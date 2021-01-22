Impeachment going to the US Senate on Monday

Former US president Donald Trump will go on trial in the US Senate soon after an impeachment case against him is transmitted by the House of Representatives on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the impeachment managers will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, January 25.

“The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25,” Pelosi said. “Our Constitution and our country are well served by the extraordinary leadership of Lead Manager Jamie Raskin, and Representatives Diana DeGette, David Cicilline, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, Stacey Plaskett, Madeleine Dean and Joe Neguse.”

The House impeached the Republican chief executive for a historic second time on January 13, just one week before he left office, but Pelosi has yet to send the article of impeachment to the Senate. The step is necessary in order to launch the trial process.

“We are respectful of the Senate’s constitutional power over the trial and always attentive to the fairness of the process, noting that the former president will have had the same amount of time to prepare for trial as our Managers. Our Managers are ready to begin to make their case to 100 Senate jurors through the trial process,” Pelosi said. “Exactly one week after the attack on the Capitol to undermine the integrity of our democracy, a bipartisan vote of the House of Representatives passed the article of impeachment, which is our solemn duty to deliver to the Senate.”

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Chuck Schumer, the new Democratic Senate majority leader, said in a floor speech Friday. “A trial will be held in the United States Senate and there will be a vote whether to convict the president.”

Trump was impeached on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection” for his role in whipping up his supporters during a speech in Washington on January 6, the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol.

The Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, severely reprimanded the outgoing president and left the door open for voting to convict Trump.

McConnell sought a delay in the impeachment trial until February, arguing Trump needs time to hire lawyers and mount a defense.

“Senate Republicans strongly believe we need a full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense and the Senate can properly consider the factual, legal, and constitutional questions at stake,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

He also said that delaying the trial would have provided time for the Senate to confirm members of new President Joe Biden’s cabinet, and consider crucial legislation like a coronavirus pandemic rescue package.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that former President Trump’s words at a rally did not incite the violent mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, contradicting his remarks from five days ago.

McCarthy said Trump is responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol last week, but said he would oppose impeachment of the person responsibile for the insurrection that resulted in five deaths.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said during House debate on impeachment. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

