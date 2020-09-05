Police union supports lawless politicians

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association (PBA) endorsed President Donald J. Trump for president, is sitting out the U.S. Senate contest, and backed only Republicans in congressional contests to signal unified opposition to efforts that hold law enforcement accountable for unwarranted violence against innocent citizens.

After a gang of Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd while being recorded on video, a nationwide movement erupted to demand justice.

Floyd is one among hundreds of unarmed Americans who have been killed by police in situations involving excessive force.

Passions elevated after another video showed police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shoot an unarmed man in the back seven times as his children watched.

